PM Barzani hails Hungarian support for education, displaced communities  

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Saturday hailed Hungary’s support for the education and the displaced communities in Iraq’s Kurdish region.

Barzani’s remarks came during the inauguration of the Hungary-funded Meltho International School in Erbil’s Christian quarter of Ankawa. Hungarian President Katalin Novák attended the ceremony as well along with Kurdish officials as well as members of the religious communities.

“I would like to thank the Hungarian government for their efforts in supporting education in the Kurdistan Region,” Barzani said.

During the three-year fight against ISIS, which had displaced thousands, including Christians in different parts of Iraq, Hungary was among many other countries that had helped Kurdistan Region, Barzani highlighted.

The Region has hosted over two million refugees and internally displaced persons (IDPs) who “were nourished and protected by our government and society,” Barzani said.

“It gives me pleasure to thank you and the people of Hungary, Madam President, for the support you gave us in our collective time of need,” he said. “Hungary’s efforts to support displaced communities remains very much recognised in the KRG,” he added.

“The fruits of those efforts are clear,” Barzani told the audience, explaining the development the Christian has experienced recently.

The premier stressed that his government has “prioritized” the education sector, as it is the “best form of investment” to be made in the Kurdish youth.

Last week, Barzani laid the foundation stone of the British International School in Erbil, which is a new regional hub of the University of London.

“Ensuring access to world-class education is a top priority for my government as we build on our commitment to become a Knowledge Nation,” he said.

First opened its doors in September, the international school was founded by the Syriac Orthodox Archdiocese of Mosul. It enrolls both national and international students, from kindergarten to 12th grade.

Honoring Syriac heritage and history, the school was named Meltho, meaning "the word" in English.