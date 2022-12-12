One security member killed in a terrorist attack in Duhok: Asayish

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A rare attack on the Duhok security headquarter on Monday, resulted in the killing of one of the members of the Asayish and injuring another.

Azad Ibrahim, a member of the Asayish was killed and his colleague Zindan Muhammed was injured during a clash with the attacker, according to a Kurdistan 24 correspondent in Duhok.

The attack occurred at 12:39 PM in the eastern city of Duhok, the Duhok Security Directorate later announced in a statement and identified the attacker by his initials (L. H. J.), who had an ethnic Arabic background.

The terrorist assailant was killed in a clash with security forces, per the statement.

The security forces launched an investigation and will soon announce the results to the public, the statement read.

The security condition in Duhok is now under control, the statement stressed.