Taliban Say 14 Pakistani Soldiers Killed, Base Seized in Border Clashes

Afghanistan’s Taliban said its forces killed 14 Pakistani soldiers and seized a military base after retaliating for Pakistani airstrikes, escalating clashes along the Kunar and Nangarhar border regions.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Afghanistan’s Taliban-led Ministry of Defense announced on Sunday that its forces killed 14 Pakistani soldiers and seized a military base following retaliatory attacks along the border regions of Kunar and Nangarhar.

The confrontation marks a significant escalation in the ongoing tensions between the two neighboring nations, which officials in Islamabad have characterized as an "open war."

The Taliban-led ministry stated that its offensive was a direct response to Pakistani airstrikes conducted early Friday morning across several Afghan provinces.

According to the ministry, those earlier strikes targeted areas in Kabul, Kandahar, Paktika, and Paktia. Taliban officials asserted that the Friday strikes hit civilian homes, resulting in the deaths of six individuals and leaving more than 24 others wounded.

In contrast, Pakistan’s state media reported that the nation's armed forces carried out what it described as "successful airstrikes deep within Afghan territory." These operations were intended to neutralize four militant hideouts and dismantle military infrastructure.

The Pakistani government explicitly denied the allegations that its forces targeted civilians during the operation.

Regarding the subsequent border clashes, Taliban officials reported that their forces successfully attacked Pakistani army positions near the Kunar and Nangarhar provinces.

In addition to the 14 reported fatalities, the Taliban stated that 11 other Pakistani soldiers sustained injuries during the engagement. The Ministry of Defense further claimed that its forces captured a Pakistani military base during the exchange.

Pakistani authorities acknowledged the Taliban's use of drones in attacks against several locations within Pakistan’s territory. However, the Pakistani government has not confirmed the casualty figures provided by the Afghan side.

President of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari condemned the drone attacks, characterizing the incident as a "violation of [Pakistan's] territorial sovereignty." The diplomatic situation remains volatile as both sides exchange accusations regarding cross-border violations and the targeting of military versus civilian infrastructure.

The recent series of military engagements follows a period of heightened friction between the two countries.

The characterization of the situation by Pakistan as an "open war" underscores the increasing instability along the frontier.

The regional impact of these clashes remains a subject of concern, as the exchange of fire between the two militaries indicates a breakdown in the established security protocols that previously governed the border regions.

The current situation is the result of a multi-day escalation involving Pakistani airstrikes in Afghanistan and subsequent retaliatory Taliban attacks that resulted in 14 reported Pakistani deaths.