Iraqi president condemns attack on Kurdish cultural center in Paris

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rasheed on Saturday strongly condemned the “criminal attack” on a Kurdish cultural center in the French capital, resulting in three deaths.

A 69-year-old Frenchman on Friday attacked Ahmet Kaya Cultural Center in Paris and a hair salon, where he killed three people and wounded three others. AFP, the leading European news agency, reported that the attacker was motivated by racial hatred.

“We deplore and condemn the criminal attack in the strongest terms,” on the cultural establishment, the Iraqi President wrote in a statement, calling on the French government to bring the perpetrators to justice.

He stressed the “importance of combating racism in France” in order to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Outraged by the attack, members of the Kurdish community in Paris on Friday demonstrated, resulting in clashes with police forces.

“The Kurds in France have been the target of an odious attack in the heart of Paris,” French President Emmanuel Macron said in a statement. He ordered the capital’s police chief to speak with leaders of the Kurdish community.

Demonstrations in Paris resumed on Saturday, and Kurds in other European countries are planning to hold gatherings in protest of the attack.

Condemning the attacks, Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Friday urged the Kurdish diaspora to “exercise restraint”.

“The French people have stood by us time and again. We have so much in common; we confront terrorism together and care for people displaced by violence and war,” Barzani added.

President Nechirvan Barzani also condemned the attacks and expressed condolences to the families of the victims.

“France has always been a supporter of the Kurdish people,” the President added.

Other world leaders, including the US Secretary of State and German Chancellor condemned the attacks as well.