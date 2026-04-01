Exclusive: US lawmaker Criticizes Baghdad Over Lack of Support for Kurdistan Region

US lawmaker Adam Smith told Kurdistan24 Baghdad has not supported the Kurdistan Region, backing oil exports and expressing support for Erbil’s efforts.

42 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - In a pointed critique of federal policy, a senior US lawmaker expressed frustration over Baghdad’s stance toward the Kurdistan Region, calling for greater support while reaffirming backing for Erbil’s efforts to advance its economic interests.

Adam Smith, a member of the US House of Representatives, told Kurdistan24 that he has long been dissatisfied with the level of support provided by the Iraqi government to the Kurdistan Region. He emphasized that enabling the Region to function effectively remains a priority.

“Well, I want to see the region functioning as well as it possibly can. So, yes, if anyone’s able to export oil, that’s a positive. In the case of Kurdistan, they’ve got to work with the existing Iraqi government. I’ve long been frustrated that the Baghdad government hasn’t been as supportive of what Kurdistan needs to do, so I support Kurdistan’s efforts to try to work that out,” Smith said.

He stressed that oil exports, regardless of the party responsible, represent a constructive step, while underscoring the need for coordination between the Kurdistan Region and the federal government in Baghdad.

Smith reiterated his support for the Kurdistan Region’s efforts to resolve outstanding issues, highlighting the importance of cooperation to ensure stability and progress.

The remarks reflect continued US support for the Kurdistan Region’s efforts, alongside criticism of Baghdad’s approach to its needs.