Trump Claims Regime Change in Iran, Says US Military Dominance Reshaped Leadership

Trump says US operations caused regime change in Iran, dismantled its military, and will end within weeks, asserting Tehran no longer poses a nuclear threat.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - In a sweeping and forceful declaration, US President Donald Trump announced what he described as a fundamental shift in Iran’s leadership, asserting that American military operations have dismantled the country’s capabilities and forced a new political reality.

On Wednesday, Trump stated that the United States has effectively altered Iran’s leadership structure, claiming that the country no longer poses an imminent nuclear threat. “We have a country that's not going to be throwing a nuclear weapon at us in six months,” he said.

Trump indicated that the United States would soon conclude its operations in Iran, linking the withdrawal to anticipated economic stabilization. “All I have to do is leave Iran, and we'll be doing that very soon and [prices] will be coming tumbling down,” he said, adding that stock markets had responded positively. He continued, “We had regime change already. We've knocked out one regime, then we knocked out the second regime. Now we have a group of people that are very different… much more reasonable… much less radicalized.”

He emphasized that the objective of the operation was to eliminate Iran’s nuclear ambitions. “They will have no nuclear weapon. And that goal has been attained,” Trump said, while noting that further strikes were ongoing to eliminate remaining capabilities. He added, “Last night we knocked out tremendous amounts of missile making facilities.”

According to Trump, US forces have established full aerial dominance over Iran. “We have airplanes… ruling the sky… they are roaming the skies over Tehran, they're not even being shot at because their equipment's been totally decimated,” he said, claiming Iran no longer possesses effective military infrastructure. “They have no Navy, they have no military, they have no Air Force… they have no anti-aircraft systems… they have no leaders.”

He stated that most senior Iranian figures had been killed or injured, asserting, “Most of those people are dead already.” Trump further described ongoing negotiations with what he called a new and more accessible leadership, saying, “It’s a new regime… they are much more accessible.”

Addressing the Strait of Hormuz, Trump said the United States would not remain responsible for securing the passage, suggesting other countries would manage their own interests. “We’ll be leaving very soon… if France or some other country wants to get oil or gas… they’ll be able to fend for themselves,” he said, adding that US involvement in the area would end shortly.

He estimated that US operations would conclude within weeks. “I think within two or three weeks… we’ll leave,” Trump said, reiterating that a formal agreement with Iran is not necessary for withdrawal. “Iran doesn't have to make a deal… whether we have a deal or not, it's irrelevant.”

Trump also claimed that US actions have set Iran back significantly. “It’ll take 15 to 20 years for them to rebuild what we've done to them,” he said, while warning that any future attempt by Iran to pursue nuclear weapons would prompt renewed military action.

Trump’s remarks outline a decisive moment in US-Iran tensions, framing the outcome as both a military and political تحول that Washington believes has reshaped Iran’s trajectory.