Music

Kadhim Al Sahir, ‘Caesar of Arabic Music’, to perform at Basra’s Gulf Cup 25

Rahma Riad, a female Iraqi singer, is also set to perform along with AIl-Sahir, according to Iraqi state media.
author_image Kurdistan 24
The well-known Iraqi singer, Kadhim Al Sahir, performing at a concert. (Photo: Kadhim Al Sahir/Facebook)
The well-known Iraqi singer, Kadhim Al Sahir, performing at a concert. (Photo: Kadhim Al Sahir/Facebook)
Iraq Iraq Kadhim Al Sahir Gulf Cup 25

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kadhim Al-Sahir, known as the Caesar of Arabic music, will perform at the opening ceremony of the Gulf Club 25 on Friday in the southern Iraqi province of Basra. 

Basra Governor Asaad Al Eidani made the announcement in a tweet. The much anticipated football tournament has not been held in Iraq in more than 44 years.  

Al-Sahir’s appearance on Friday will be his first performance in Iraq since leaving his home country in the early 1990s, after the first Gulf War. 

Rahma Riad, a female Iraqi singer, is also set to perform along with AIl-Sahir, according to Iraqi state media.

One of the most famous Arab singers, Al-Sahir has sold over 100 million albums and has written 40 hit songs that are still played across the Arab world.

Security concerns and the sports embargo on Iraq to host international games have prevented the country’s fans from witnessing Gulf Cups since 1979 when Iraq emerged victorious at the regional competition.

Preparations for the tournament are ongoing, as Iraq expects to host thousands of people, including spectators from Gulf countries, at the games. 

Read More: As Iraq prepares for long-awaited regional cup, Gulf fans reunite with Iraqi peers

Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11677 H 5040
NileSat11354 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive