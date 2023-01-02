Kadhim Al Sahir, ‘Caesar of Arabic Music’, to perform at Basra’s Gulf Cup 25

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kadhim Al-Sahir, known as the Caesar of Arabic music, will perform at the opening ceremony of the Gulf Club 25 on Friday in the southern Iraqi province of Basra.

Basra Governor Asaad Al Eidani made the announcement in a tweet. The much anticipated football tournament has not been held in Iraq in more than 44 years.

Al-Sahir’s appearance on Friday will be his first performance in Iraq since leaving his home country in the early 1990s, after the first Gulf War.

Rahma Riad, a female Iraqi singer, is also set to perform along with AIl-Sahir, according to Iraqi state media.

One of the most famous Arab singers, Al-Sahir has sold over 100 million albums and has written 40 hit songs that are still played across the Arab world.

Security concerns and the sports embargo on Iraq to host international games have prevented the country’s fans from witnessing Gulf Cups since 1979 when Iraq emerged victorious at the regional competition.

Preparations for the tournament are ongoing, as Iraq expects to host thousands of people, including spectators from Gulf countries, at the games.

