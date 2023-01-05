Politics

Iraqi Supreme Court issues ‘arrest warrant’ for Former President Trump over killing Soleimani: Judiciary chief

Iran has also issued an arrest warrant for the former U.S. president.
author_image Kurdistan 24
The Supreme Judicial Council building in the Iraqi capital Baghdad. (Photo: AFP)
The Supreme Judicial Council building in the Iraqi capital Baghdad. (Photo: AFP)
Iraq Iraq Qassim Soleimani US Donald Trump Drone strike

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – An arrest warrant has been issued for former U.S. President Donald Trump for killing Iranian top commander, Qassim Soleimani, and his Iraqi counterpart Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandis in a drone strike in early 2020, a senior judicial officer said on Thursday.

The remarks by Chief Justice Faiq Zidan, head of the Iraqi Judicial Council, came during the third anniversary of the assassination in Baghdad, where several top Iraqi officials attended, including Prime Minister Mohammad Shia’ Al-Sudani.

In his speech, Zidan condemned the deadly strike and said the country’s highest court has issued an arrest warrant for former President Trump, who publicly “confessed to committing the crime.”

Iran has also issued an arrest warrant for the former U.S. president.

In Iraq, members of the pro-Iranian parties and militia groups mark the event in January every year, in which photographs of the slain commanders are put on billboards and walls.

Following the deadly strike two years ago, the Shiite parliamentary blocs pushed for a resolution calling for the expulsion of US forces stationed in Iraq as part of the international coalition against ISIS.

Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11677 H 5040
NileSat11354 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive