President Masoud Barzani Condemns Hate Campaign Targeting Syrian Arabs in Kurdistan Region

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — President Masoud Barzani on Monday strongly condemned a hate campaign targeting Syrian Arab citizens living in the Kurdistan Region, stressing that such behavior contradicts Kurdish values and the policies of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).

In a statement issued in response to recent developments in Aleppo, President Barzani said inflammatory rhetoric and hostile messages against Syrian Arabs had surfaced across various media platforms, including social media. He described these actions as unacceptable and warned against collective blame.

“It is unjust to hold an entire community accountable for the actions of individuals who are not connected to them,” President Barzani said, underscoring the importance of distinguishing between personal wrongdoing and communal responsibility.

Barzani reaffirmed that Syrian Arab refugees and residents who have sought safety in the Kurdistan Region deserve respect and protection, noting that the Region has long been a place of refuge for those fleeing conflict and persecution.

He called on relevant authorities and institutions to take necessary steps to stop the spread of hate speech and to prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future, emphasizing the need to preserve social cohesion and peaceful coexistence in the Kurdistan Region.