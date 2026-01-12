SDF Denies Troop Buildup Near Maskanah, Warns Against Escalation Amid Regional Tensions

The SDF strongly denied that it has conducted any troop build-ups or military maneuvers in those areas, calling the rumors “entirely unfounded.”

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) issued a statement on the social media platform X on Monday, rejecting claims from the Syrian government’s Ministry of Defense about alleged military movements near Maskanah and Deir Hafir.

The SDF strongly denied that it has conducted any troop build-ups or military maneuvers in those areas, calling the rumors “entirely unfounded.” Instead, it asserted that ongoing field movements are being carried out by factions affiliated with the Damascus government and warned that repeated false allegations risk fueling unnecessary tension and escalation. The statement emphasized the SDF’s commitment to de-escalation while reaffirming its right to defend the region and protect civilians if needed.

This warning comes against the backdrop of a sharp escalation of violence in Aleppo’s Kurdish-majority neighborhoods in recent days, a conflict that has alarmed residents and international observers. In January 2026, the Kurdish-majority neighborhoods of Sheikh Maqsud and Ashrafiyeh in Aleppo endured a series of intense military assaults and a crippling siege. The clashes primarily involved the forces of the Syrian Arab Army and its affiliated factions against the Kurdish-led internal security forces (Asayish).

Military operations commenced with heavy bombardment by tanks, artillery, Grad rockets, and suicide drones. The Syrian Arab Army designated the neighborhoods a "closed military zone" and imposed an indefinite curfew.

Pro-government media and monitoring groups reported that the Syrian Arab Army successfully entered the neighborhoods. A ceasefire was declared at 3:00 p.m. local time to facilitate the relocation of Kurdish fighters.

Approximately 60 Asayish fighters surrendered and were evacuated to Western Kurdistan (northeastern Syria). Large-scale displacement ensued, with estimates indicating that between 142,000 and 165,000 residents fled the violence.

As tensions continue, the SDF’s Monday statement underscored its stance against misinformation and reiterated its commitment to pursuing de-escalation. This message resonates against the complex and fragile security landscape across northern Syria and Western Kurdistan.