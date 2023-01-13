We hope to visit Erbil: Chair of the EU Parliament's Delegation for relations with Iraq

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Sara Skyttedal, Chair of the European Parliament's Delegation for relations with Iraq, on Thursday told Kurdistan24’s correspondent, Barzan Hassan, that they hope to visit Erbil.

Skyttedal said that their mission to Iraq has three components. First, they will visit Baghdad and their partners that have “inter-Parliamentary relations.”

Second, they “hope” to visit Erbil and the military training forces that are based there.

Finally, they will visit Mosul to show their support for “religious and ethnic minorities.”