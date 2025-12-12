Dem Party Delegation Intensifies Diplomatic Push for New Peace Roadmap

Movements in Ankara gained momentum on Friday as the delegation reached out to major political actors, seeking to build a shared parliamentary vision and open the door to a new phase of reconciliation.

3 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – In a significant escalation of diplomatic activity aimed at charting a new course for peace, the Peoples' Equality and Democracy Party’s (Dem Party) special delegation to Imrali Island has launched a series of high-level political meetings in the Turkish capital.

Movements in Ankara gained momentum on Friday as the delegation reached out to major political actors, seeking to build a shared parliamentary vision and open the door to a new phase of reconciliation. The diplomatic push includes a comprehensive agenda of proposals and preparations for the next steps in the peace process.

A Political Bridge Between Imrali and Ankara

The ongoing peace process, which has entered a renewed phase over the past year, is being steered by a senior Dem Party delegation that has emerged as a critical channel between the conflicting sides. The group has conveyed key messages and met three times with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, solidifying its role as a pivotal force in efforts to reopen long-stalled political pathways.

Delegation Presents Draft Solution Report

As part of its diplomatic outreach, the delegation—consisting of Pervin Buldan, Mithat Sancar, and Faik Ozgur Erol—visited the Democracy and Progress Party (DEVA) headquarters, where they held discussions with party president Ali Babacan. Central to the meeting was a draft solution report outlining proposals for the next phase of the peace initiative.

Diplomatic Marathon for Political Consensus

The delegation’s efforts continued with further rounds of discussions across Ankara’s political landscape. Their objective is to foster a broad political consensus on the framework and direction of the peace process.

According to sources familiar with the talks, the delegation aims to remove political obstacles through dialogue and mutual understanding, enabling the process to shift from negotiation to concrete implementation and parliamentary decision-making.

With political consultations ongoing, observers say the Dem Party delegation’s diplomatic push could determine whether the peace process moves into a decisive new chapter.