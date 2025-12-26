Barzani Charity Foundation Delivers 161 Projects Despite Aid Challenges

Musa Ahmad, President of the BCF, said the projects were carried out across 10 key sectors, reflecting the foundation’s continued commitment to serving vulnerable communities, particularly refugees and internally displaced people.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — The Barzani Charity Foundation (BCF) announced on Friday that it has successfully implemented 161 strategic humanitarian and development projects across the Kurdistan Region in 2025, despite mounting financial and political challenges, with total expenditures exceeding 41.7 billion Iraqi dinars.

Ahmad described 2025 as an exceptionally difficult year for refugees living in the Kurdistan Region’s 27 camps, citing a sharp decline in international assistance and what he described as a lack of engagement from the Iraqi Ministry of Migration and Displacement in meeting its obligations toward displaced families.

He also noted that political changes at the international level, including shifts in the U.S. administration, had resulted in the suspension of more than 19 vital projects inside the camps, directly affecting both beneficiaries' and humanitarian operations.

Despite these setbacks, the foundation maintained a strong presence on the ground. In the food sector alone, BCF distributed 106,313 cartons of food and 50,292 prepared meals during the month of Ramadan. Additional initiatives included support for people with disabilities, rehabilitation programs for individuals struggling with drug addiction, and a range of social and humanitarian services.

According to Ahmad, the total cost of projects implemented this year reached 41,702,286,000 Iraqi Dinars. He stressed that the foundation would continue its work with what he described as a “Peshmerga spirit,” underscoring its resilience and dedication in the face of adversity.

Looking ahead, Ahmad said the BCF plans to place greater emphasis next year on education, reconstruction, and construction projects aimed at fostering long-term stability and development in the Kurdistan Region.

He concluded by expressing gratitude to all donors, partners, and supporters whose contributions helped ensure the success of the foundation’s humanitarian efforts throughout the year.

The BCF is a non-governmental, non-political, and non-profit organization founded in 2005 in Erbil. Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani leads the foundation’s board of founders.

Guided by the motto of Mustafa Barzani, “It is an honor to serve one’s own people,” the BCF began its activities. The foundation has obtained official licenses from both the Iraqi and Kurdistan Regional Governments, and it was licensed by the United States in 2016.

During the United Nations Coordination and Management meeting in April 2016, the BCF was granted Consultative Status by the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC). It received official licensing from the British Charity Commission in April 2020 and was also registered as a charity organization in Kuwait in 2016.