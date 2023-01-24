Culture

There are 92 libraries in the Kurdistan Region

Every year more than 5,000 books are published in multiple languages in the Kurdistan Region.
A library in the Kurdistan Region. (Photo: KRG)
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Every year more than 5,000 books are published in multiple languages in the Kurdistan Region, according to a statement from the Department of Media and Information of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).

“In the Kurdistan Region, there is no censorship on the number books published. If a book does not comport with religious, national, societal nor historical facts, we will only notify the ministry to evaluate and facilitate it through a committee,” Diyari Aziz, General Director of Public Libraries in the Ministry of Culture and Youth of the KRG, said.

Under the General Directorate of Public Libraries, the Kurdistan Region has 92 libraries containing nearly 859,000 books in the following provinces:

Erbil: 30 libraries containing 277,000 books.

Sulaimani: 26 libraries containing 351,000 books.

Duhok: 8 libraries containing 74,000 books.

Halabja: 6 libraries containing 33,000 books.

Raparin: 12 libraries containing 40,000 books.

Garmiyan: 10 libraries contsibing 84,000 books.

A license to publish books must be obtained from the General Directorate of Public Libraries in the eight directorates of the Kurdistan Region: Erbil, Sulaimani, Duhok, Halabja, Garmiyan, Raparin, Zakho, and Soran.

