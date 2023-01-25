Barzani objects to decision by Iraqi Supreme Court

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) leader Masoud Barzani on Wednesday issued a statement strongly opposing a ruling by the Federal Supreme Court of Iraq.

Today, the Federal Court issued a ruling against the payment of the Kurdistan Region’s share of the budget for the last two months of 2022. KDP President Barzani responded by releasing a strong statement against the court decision.

“The main problem here is not the amount of money, but rather the flagrant violation of rights and principles,” he said. “It is clear that our participation in the new Iraqi government was based on specific principles agreed to by all parties. The financial share of the Kurdistan Region was clearly one of the terms we agreed on.” Furthermore, this is a legitimate right of our people, he added.

“It is unfortunate that whenever there is a positive atmosphere between the Kurdistan Region and Baghdad, and whenever there is an opportunity to resolve issues, the Federal Court takes the initiative to subvert the opportunity with a hostile decision,” Barzani said.

Comparing the Federal Supreme Court to the Ba'ath Revolutionary Court, Barzani said, “the Iraqi government and the parties affiliated with the State Administration Coalition should declare their opposition to the Court’s decision because it goes against the Kurdistan Region, the political process, the Iraqi government, and the agreement of the Coalition of the State Administration.” In the interest of all Iraqis and the Kurdistan Region, we must all stand against this violation.