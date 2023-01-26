President Nechirvan Barzani, Turkey’s Erdogan discuss ‘promoting relations’

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani on Thursday discussed “promoting relations” with Turkey during his meeting with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Barzani arrived in the Turkish capital Ankara, where he discussed bilateral ties, Erbil-Baghdad relations as well as the latest political developments in Iraq, according to a statement from the Kurdish presidency office.

The presidents expressed readiness to “promote relations between Kurdistan Region and Turkey in all areas, especially in trade and economic cooperation,” and “utilize the existing opportunities” to expand partnership, particularly in the energy sector to address the current needs, particularly in Europe.

The Erbil-Baghdad relations as well as the ongoing negotiations between the federal and regional governments following the inauguration of the new Iraqi government last October were discussed.

Erdogan and Barzani also spoke about strengthening cooperation to “protect border security”, the ISIS threat in Iraq and Syria, as well as regional developments, the press release added.

It's always a pleasure to meet with President @RTErdogan of Türkiye. In a productive meeting today in Ankara, we discussed pressing issues, including ties between the Kurdistan Region/Iraq and Türkiye, and regional developments. — Nechirvan Barzani (@IKRPresident) January 26, 2023

Barzani described the meeting as "productive" in a tweet he shared later.