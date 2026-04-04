Explosion Damages Pro-Israel Center in Netherlands, No Injuries Reported

A pro-Israel center in Nijkerk, Netherlands, was damaged in an overnight explosion Friday, part of a string of attacks on Jewish and pro-Israeli sites across Western Europe.

2026-04-04 13:34

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - A pro-Israel center in the Netherlands was targeted by an overnight explosion Friday, causing minor damage but no injuries, authorities said, amid a series of similar incidents across Western Europe since the U.S.-Israel military campaign against Iran began.

The blast occurred outside the gate of the “Israel Centre” in Nijkerk, operated by the non-profit organization Christians for Israel, the AFP news agency reported.

A police spokeswoman told AFP that no one was inside the facility when the device detonated late Friday. “Investigations revealed that a person dressed in black placed the explosive device,” the spokeswoman said, appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Christians for Israel said in a statement that it was “shocked” by the incident and described it as part of “a worrying pattern” targeting Jewish and pro-Israeli sites in the Netherlands and neighboring Belgium.

The organization added on social media that “the damage was limited, but the impact is significant” and noted that the timing, on the eve of Easter, added to its poignancy.

AFP cited police as cautioning that it was too early to determine a motive, and confirmed that no arrests had been made.

Investigators are examining the scene and reviewing surveillance footage to identify the individual responsible.

The Nijkerk facility hosts exhibitions, lectures, and a shop, Christians for Israel’s website notes.

The group’s stated mission is to promote “Biblical understanding in the Church and among the nations concerning God’s purposes for Israel and to promote comfort of Israel through prayer and action,” according to the organization.

The AFP report highlighted that Friday’s explosion is part of a spate of attacks across Europe since late February, coinciding with escalating U.S. and Israeli operations against Iranian targets.

Similar incidents include ambulances run by Jewish volunteers being set on fire in London, a car torched in Antwerp, synagogues hit with explosives in Liège and Rotterdam, and a Jewish school targeted in Amsterdam.

European authorities have attributed several of the attacks to a little-known Islamist group with possible links to Iran, AFP noted, although claims have not been independently verified.

Officials expressed concern that the series of incidents reflects a rise in antisemitic activity amid heightened tensions in the Middle East.

AFP quoted police and local authorities in the Netherlands as saying they are coordinating with national security services to enhance protection for Jewish and pro-Israel sites.

Measures include increased surveillance, additional patrols, and rapid response protocols for high-risk locations.

The organization told AFP that the Nijkerk center’s symbolic and operational significance makes it a potential target, underlining the risks facing groups engaged in public support for Israel in Europe.

Police confirmed to AFP that evidence collection is ongoing, with investigators reviewing footage and eyewitness reports to identify potential suspects.