Kurdistan Region records over 9,000 cancer cases in 2022

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Last year, the Kurdistan Region recorded more than 9,000 cancer cases, with the majority taking place in Erbil, the capital, a health official revealed on Saturday.

The figures were announced at a World Cancer Day conference in Duhok, where Kurdish health officials and the World Health Organization (WHO) representative in Iraq participated.

The Region’s officials recorded 9,061 cases last year, Dr. Chnar Ali, the head of the cancer control department at the Kurdish Ministry of Health, said.

Breast and colon cancers are the most prevalent types of cases, she added, saying ten other types have also been identified.

Most of the Region’s patients are in Erbil, followed by Sulaimani and Duhok, according to the official.

Minister of Health Saman Barzinji said the cancer rate in the Region is still “within the world standard.”

The disease is still one of the leading causes of death worldwide, as health establishments grapple with finding treatments and developing better diagnostics.

Environmental pollution and other lifestyle issues are the main cause for the increasing rate of the disease both in the region and worldwide.

Early diagnosis of the disease is widely advised by health officials in order to prevent the condition worsening.