Iraqi Premier, European Commission address European investments in Iraq

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Iraqi Prime Minister, Muhammed Shia Al-Sudani, on Saturday met with European Commission President, Ursula von der Leyen, on the sidelines of the 59th Munich Security Conference, according to a statement from Media Office of the Iraqi Prime Minister.

Addressing bilateral relations between Iraq and the European Union, the Iraqi Prime Minister reaffirmed Iraq's commitment to further enhancing its partnership with the European Union, the statement added.

He also highlighted the agreement between the European Investment Bank and Iraqi Ministry of Finance, as well as Iraq's openness for greater European investment and contribution to the public service sector.

The European Union’s support for the Iraqi government to combat corruption, recover stolen funds and extradite wanted individuals were also discussed in the meeting.

The President of the European Commission expressed her support and the EU’s cooperation and determination to forge productive partnerships in energy, particularly in the renewable energy sector.

“We will engage further in deepening our cooperation, including supporting your ambitious domestic reform agenda and clean energy policies,” Leyen tweet following her meeting with the Iraqi Prime Minister.

Launched on Friday, the Munich Security Conference, which is being attended by numerous high-ranking government officials, heads of state, prime ministers as well as members of the business and academic communities, focuses on current foreign policy and security challenges the world is facing this year.