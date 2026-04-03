Iran President Rejects Foreign Interference in Strait of Hormuz

Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian rejected foreign interference in the Strait of Hormuz, blaming US and Israeli attacks for instability and warning against misuse of the waterway.

2026-04-03 00:02

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - In a diplomatic exchange amid escalating regional tensions, Iran’s president firmly rejected any foreign interference in the Strait of Hormuz, warning against its use in ongoing military actions.

On Thursday, Masoud Pezeshkian, President of Iran, held a telephone conversation with Alexander Stubb, President of Finland.

During the call, Pezeshkian rejected any foreign intervention in the affairs of the Strait of Hormuz, stressing that instability in the area is a direct result of US and Israeli military attacks.

He warned, “Hostile vessels and those parties involved in the attacks cannot use this international waterway to continue their operations against Iran.”

Pezeshkian also pointed out that many European countries have either remained silent or shown support regarding what he described as violations by the United States and Israel, including attacks on Iran’s infrastructure and the killing of children, stating that such positions are unacceptable.

The Iranian president strongly criticized the Position of European countries toward US and Israeli attacks, declaring that the entire world has come under pressure due to what he described as aggressive actions by the two countries.

This comes as, on Saturday morning, Feb. 28, 2026, the United States and Israel launched aerial attacks on Iran, resulting in the killing of several leaders.

Iran responded shortly afterward by launching a number of missiles toward Israel, while also targeting several US military bases and positions in countries across the region.

Pezeshkian’s remarks signal a firm stance against foreign involvement in the Strait of Hormuz, amid ongoing regional confrontation.