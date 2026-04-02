Iraq to US: We Are Not Part of Regional Conflicts, Working to Prevent Escalation

Iraq told the US it is not part of regional conflicts, stressing efforts to prevent escalation and protect diplomatic missions after a security alert in Baghdad.

2026-04-02 23:01

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - In a direct message to Washington amid rising regional tensions, Iraq’s Foreign Ministry reaffirmed that the country will not be drawn into ongoing conflicts, emphasizing efforts to contain risks and prevent any military escalation on its territory.

On Thursday, Iraq’s Foreign Ministry announced in an official statement that Iraq is not a party to the conflicts currently unfolding in the region and does not seek to become involved in them. The ministry stressed that the government is making every effort to prevent any form of military escalation.

The ministry indicated that it closely followed the statement issued by the US Embassy regarding security threats, reiterating that Baghdad’s position remains firm on keeping Iraq outside the circle of regional confrontations.

According to the statement, the government is working to prevent any party or individual from acting unilaterally in a manner that contradicts the country’s official policy.

The ministry also clarified that individual actions cannot be generalized to represent all state institutions, particularly as Iraq is among the countries that have suffered significant consequences due to the political and economic fallout of war.

At this sensitive stage, the Foreign Ministry emphasized that the government has intensified efforts to protect diplomatic missions, foreign interests, and citizens, while ensuring that Iraqi territory is not used as a launching ground for attacks against other countries.

This statement came after the US Embassy in Baghdad issued an urgent security alert to its citizens, stating, “Information is available that armed groups are planning attacks in central Baghdad within the next 24 to 48 hours.”

Iraq’s message to the United States underscores a firm stance of neutrality, coupled with heightened measures to prevent escalation and safeguard stability.