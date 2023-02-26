Iraqi President discusses water crisis with US envoy

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The President of the Republic of Iraq, Abdul-Latif Rashid, on Sunday, received United States Ambassador to Iraq, Alina L. Romanowski, according to a readout from the Iraqi Presidency Office.

Strengthening bilateral ties between both countries, Iraq’s participation in the United Nations (UN) 2023 Water Conference, combating corruption, and the importance of cooperation on issues of common interest were addressed in the meeting, the readout added.

The Iraqi President stressed the importance of Iraq’s participation at the UN Water Conference in 2023, as Iraq is one of the countries most affected by water scarcity and drought, per the readout.

The US ambassador reiterated her country's support for Iraq's efforts to strengthen its security and sovereignty, and hoped that the UN Water Conference in 2023 will adopt solutions for water scarcity in Iraq.

“President Rashid and I discussed the positive developments in the #USIraq360Partnership following the Iraqi delegation’s official visit to DC. The US is committed to supporting Iraq’s private sector, energy self-sufficiency, and increased leadership role in the region,” per the US diplomat’s tweet following the meeting.