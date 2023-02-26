Politics

Iraqi President discusses water crisis with US envoy

The US ambassador reiterated her country's support for Iraq's efforts to strengthen its security and sovereignty.
author_image Kurdistan 24
Iraqi President Abdul-Latif Rashid (right) during his meeting with United States Ambassador to Iraq, Alina L. Romanowski, Feb. 26, 2023. (Photo: Iraqi Presidency)
Iraqi President Abdul-Latif Rashid (right) during his meeting with United States Ambassador to Iraq, Alina L. Romanowski, Feb. 26, 2023. (Photo: Iraqi Presidency)
Iraq Abdul Latif Rashid Alina L Romanowski Water Crisis UN Water Conference

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The President of the Republic of Iraq, Abdul-Latif Rashid, on Sunday, received United States Ambassador to Iraq, Alina L. Romanowski, according to a readout from the Iraqi Presidency Office.

Strengthening bilateral ties between both countries, Iraq’s participation in the United Nations (UN) 2023 Water Conference, combating corruption, and the importance of cooperation on issues of common interest were addressed in the meeting, the readout added.

The Iraqi President stressed the importance of Iraq’s  participation at the UN Water Conference in 2023, as Iraq is one of the countries most affected by water scarcity and drought, per the readout.

The US ambassador reiterated her country's support for Iraq's efforts to strengthen its security and sovereignty, and hoped that the UN Water Conference in 2023 will adopt solutions for water scarcity in Iraq.

“President Rashid and I discussed the positive developments in the #USIraq360Partnership following the Iraqi delegation’s official visit to DC. The US is committed to supporting Iraq’s private sector, energy self-sufficiency, and increased leadership role in the region,” per the US diplomat’s tweet following the meeting.

Iraqi President Abdul-Latif Rashid (right) during his meeting with United States Ambassador to Iraq, Alina L. Romanowski, Feb. 26, 2023. (Photo: Iraqi Presidency)
Iraqi President Abdul-Latif Rashid (right) during his meeting with United States Ambassador to Iraq, Alina L. Romanowski, Feb. 26, 2023. (Photo: Iraqi Presidency)
Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11677 H 5040
NileSat11354 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive