French Foreign Minister honors Yazidi doctor

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The French Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs on Monday honored Nagham Nawzad Hassan, a Yazidi doctor, with a service award for treating hundreds of ISIS victims.

Olivier Decottignies, French Consul General in Erbil, announced in a tweet that Hassan was honored by the French Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs, along with all the Yazidi women who fought for human rights and peace.

Nagham Nawzad, a Yazidi doctor living in Duhok, volunteered to provide free medical care to hundreds of Yazidi girls, who were rescued from ISIS, after the terror group took control of Sinjar and killed hundreds of Yazidis.

Earlier, in 2016, the US Department of State awarded Nawzad a humanitarian service award for her work with Yazidi victims. In the same year, she received an award from the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) and several other international organizations, including the European Union and women's rights organizations.