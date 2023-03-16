PKK members among the killed in deadly helicopter crash

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – According to the Kurdistan Region’s counter-terrorism group, members of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) were killed in the helicopter crash in Dohuk province on Wednesday night.

The helicopter, Eurocopter AS350, crashed in the Chamanke sub district of Duhok province, according to the Kurdistan Region’s Directorate General of Counter Terrorism (CTD).

The Kurdistan Regional Government has contacted the US-led coalition against ISIS, the Iraqi government, and the Turkish military, to confirm the identity of the helicopter and the crews onboard.

“Some of those who had been killed are PKK members,” according to the anti-terror agency, describing the finding as “preliminary”.

The Turkish Ministry of Defense denied that the helicopter belonged to Turkish forces. The location of the crash is near the border area common to PKK and Turkish clashes.

The PKK has not issued a comment about the incident yet.

For decades, Turkey and the PKK have been in a bloody conflict, much of which fought in the mountainous areas of the Kurdistan Region. Hundreds of villages have been evacuated due to the ongoing fight, some of which are located in the Chamanke subdistrict.