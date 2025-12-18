Turkish Parliament Process Meeting Concludes, Joint Report to Be Submitted After New Year

Turkish political parties agreed to form a team to draft a joint report on the Peace Process in Türkiye Chaired by Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş, the group plans to submit the framework text regarding national solidarity after the New Year.

6 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - A process meeting held at the Turkish Grand National Assembly (TBMM) concluded on Wednesday with political parties agreeing to establish a drafting team to prepare a joint report, which is expected to be submitted to parliament after the New Year.

The meeting took place on Wednesday, December 17, 2025, under the chairmanship of TBMM Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş and brought together representatives of political parties that hold parliamentary groups within the National Solidarity, Brotherhood, and Democracy Commission.

Participants included DEM Party Group Deputy Chair Gülistan Kılıç Koçyiğit, Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) Deputy Chair Feti Yıldız, Justice and Development Party (AK Party) Parliamentary Group Chair Abdulhamit Gül, Republican People’s Party (CHP) Group Deputy Chair Murat Emir, and New Path Group Chair Bülent Kaya.

According to ANF, the meeting focused on reports prepared by political parties alongside a general report being developed by the commission. Parties that have not yet submitted their reports were asked to deliver them to the commission by Friday.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, MHP Deputy Chair Feti Yıldız said discussions centered on the methodology for preparing a joint report. He stated that party representatives would reconvene on Monday and that a common report would be prepared in the coming weeks.

“After the New Year, we will submit the report to parliament as a framework text,” Yıldız said.

He added that each parliamentary group would assign one representative to the drafting process and that existing coordinators would continue their work. It was also decided to form a writing committee for the preparation of the commission’s report, with parties expected to designate their members. The drafting team is planned to review and finalize the report by Monday.

Kurtulmuş and party representatives are expected to meet again on Monday at 4:00 p.m.

The parliamentary process discussions are taking place amid a series of political engagements involving DEM Party and other parliamentary actors. On Tuesday, December 16, DEM Party and AK Party deputies from Van met at the Turkish Grand National Assembly to discuss problems faced by residents of Van and potential solutions.

The meeting was held at the request of DEM Party Deputy Speaker of Parliament and Imralı Delegation member Pervin Buldan. DEM Party deputies Zülküf Uçar, Sinan Çiftyürek, Gülderen Varlı, and Mahmut Dindar attended the meeting, while AK Party was represented by Burhan Kayatürk and Kayhan Türkmenoğlu. The parties agreed to continue meeting to address the issues discussed.

In parallel, the DEM Party’s Imralı Delegation is continuing its political outreach. According to a written statement from the DEM Party Press Office, the delegation is scheduled to meet with Future Party leader Ahmed Davutoğlu on December 16 at the party’s headquarters. The meeting is expected to address the latest developments in the peace process, discussions with PKK leader Abdullah Öcalan, and possible next steps.

A planned meeting between the Imralı Delegation and CHP leader Özgür Özel was postponed to a later date following the death of Şehzadeler Mayor Gülşah Durbay.

The conclusion of the parliamentary process meeting and the decision to prepare a joint report mark a new phase in inter-party dialogue at the Turkish parliament, as political actors continue parallel engagements aimed at addressing broader political and social issues through institutional mechanisms.