US, Russia to Hold Ukraine Talks in Miami

US and Russian officials will meet in Miami this weekend to discuss President Trump’s peace framework for Ukraine. Delegations, expected to include Jared Kushner, face persisting disagreements on territory and frozen assets despite recent progress in Berlin.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - United States and Russian officials are set to hold new talks in Miami this weekend as part of President Donald Trump’s efforts to end the war in Ukraine, a White House official told Agence France-Presse (AFP) on Wednesday.

According to the White House official, the talks will focus on Trump’s proposed framework for ending Russia’s nearly four-year-old invasion of Ukraine. Details about the composition of the US and Russian delegations were not officially disclosed.

However, Politico reported that Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff and his son-in-law Jared Kushner are expected to participate on behalf of Washington, while Russia’s delegation is set to include Kirill Dmitriev, an economic envoy of President Vladimir Putin.

The Miami talks come shortly after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky welcomed what he described as progress during two days of meetings in Berlin between Ukrainian officials and Trump’s envoys. Despite this, Zelensky warned that Moscow was preparing for a “new year of war.”

Diplomatic activity has intensified in recent weeks, including meetings between Witkoff, Kushner, and Putin at the Kremlin in November, as well as parallel discussions with Ukrainian officials and European leaders in Berlin. Despite these efforts, major disagreements remain, particularly over territorial issues and future security guarantees for Kyiv.

While Ukraine and the United States say progress has been made regarding security guarantees, disagreements persist over what territory Ukraine might be required to relinquish. On Wednesday, Putin reiterated that Moscow would “certainly” achieve its objectives in the war, including securing territories it claims as its own.

The upcoming talks take place amid growing tensions over financial support for Ukraine. A senior Ukrainian official told AFP on Wednesday that the US administration is pressuring European countries not to use frozen Russian assets to finance aid to Kyiv.

The European Union has prepared a plan to use frozen assets belonging to Russia’s central bank to provide a €90 billion loan to Ukraine over the next two years. Most of the frozen assets, estimated at around €210 billion, are held in Europe, primarily in Belgium under the management of Euroclear.

While a majority of EU member states support the plan, Belgium has expressed opposition, citing fears of Russian retaliation and concerns over bearing disproportionate consequences. The Ukrainian official said President Zelensky plans to travel to Brussels to urge European leaders to approve the use of the frozen assets, noting that seven EU countries have yet to declare their support.

A US official, speaking anonymously to AFP, said European leaders are privately asking Washington to intervene, while publicly avoiding opposition due to concerns about long-term investment damage and institutional credibility. An earlier version of Trump’s peace plan included using some frozen Russian assets for a US-led reconstruction effort in Ukraine.

White House Deputy Press Secretary Anna Kelly said that both Ukraine and Russia have clearly stated positions on the frozen assets issue, adding that Washington’s role is limited to facilitating dialogue that could ultimately lead to an agreement.

Diplomatic efforts are continuing as violence on the ground shows no sign of easing. On Wednesday, Russian air strikes on the city of Zaporizhzhia and surrounding areas in southern Ukraine injured at least 32 people, according to updated figures from local authorities.

Zaporizhzhia regional military administration head Ivan Fedorov said 32 people were wounded in the city and nearby areas. Ukraine’s emergency services earlier reported that 30 people, including five children, were injured when air strikes hit residential buildings, a home, and an educational institution.

Additional injuries were reported after a Russian drone attack targeted a civilian vehicle in the town of Kushuhum, south of Zaporizhzhia. The city, which had a pre-war population of around 710,000, has been under regular bombardment as Russian forces gradually advance, with the frontline now less than 30 kilometers away.

Russia has declared the annexation of Zaporizhzhia and three other regions in eastern and southern Ukraine. Russian forces have occupied the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, Europe’s largest, since March 2022.

As Washington and Moscow prepare for talks in Miami, diplomatic momentum continues alongside intensified fighting on the ground, underscoring the challenges facing efforts to broker an end to the deadliest conflict in Europe since World War II.