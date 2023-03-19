PM Barzani inaugurates luxurious American hotel franchise Erbil

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Sunday inaugurated two major businesses in Erbil, including a world-class American hotel branch and a new mall in the capital.

PM Barzani was joined by local officials as well as members of the diplomatic community from Baghdad and Erbil in the inauguration ceremony.

Despite the fight against ISIS, which slowed down development projects in the Region in 2014, construction for the two projects continued in the Kurdistan Region, said PM Barzani, hailing investors for not stopping the projects in the region.

PM Barzani pledged to assist the private sector, so it can work along with the public sector to serve the public.

“It is pleasing to see that services are being provided in the Kurdistan Region are developing on a daily basis,” he said, describing the two multi-million businesses as “important projects”.

Investments in these projects attract tourists to the Kurdistan Region and create job opportunities for the youth, he added, pledging the government would continue making business-friendly legislation to encourage more job-creating opportunities.

PM Barzani called on the ambassadors and diplomats at the event to encourage the companies of their respective countries to invest in the Kurdistan Region, to encourage economic growth and revitalization for the wider region.