Hemn Group Expands Network with New Road Connecting Erbil Suburbs

Following the early completion of the strategic Gomaspan-Smaquli road, Hemn Group's owner announced plans to open the new Kasnazan-Gomaspan road soon.

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – In a moment that simultaneously celebrated a monumental engineering achievement and signaled a continued commitment to ambitious future development, the owner of Hemn Group companies, Khalid Khoshnaw, announced that a new strategic road connecting Kasnazan to Gomaspan will be opened in the "near future."

The declaration was made during the official inauguration ceremony for the Gomaspan-Smaquli dual carriageway on Sunday, a vital 22-kilometer highway that now links Erbil and Sulaimani provinces.

The successful and early completion of this difficult and costly project stands as a powerful testament to the Kurdistan Regional Government's infrastructure-focused vision under Prime Minister Masrour Barzani and the remarkable capacity of local enterprise to deliver on large-scale strategic initiatives.

The inauguration of the Gomaspan-Smaquli road on Sunday marked the culmination of a year of relentless work on one of the region's most critical infrastructure projects. At the opening ceremony, a proud Khalid Khoshnaw expressed his satisfaction with the outcome of the massive undertaking. "I am happy that we completed this major project before the specified time," he stated, addressing an audience of officials and citizens.

He acknowledged the immense difficulties inherent in the project, which was launched with a cornerstone-laying ceremony on October 15, 2024.

"This project was one of the difficult and costly road projects because the road passes through a mountainous area," Khoshnaw explained. "But with the efforts and endeavors of the employees and workers of Hemn Group, we were able to successfully implement it."

This successful implementation was an operation of staggering scale. The project, which cost 210 billion Iraqi dinars, required the mobilization of over 600 machines and a dedicated workforce of 2,000 laborers who toiled through harsh weather conditions and long hours.

The engineering challenge was formidable, involving more than 10 million cubic meters of excavation and filling work across the challenging, mountainous terrain to carve out the modern, 22-kilometer dual-lane highway, which has been built to the highest international standards.

The new road includes six underpasses, three elevated bridges, and seventy box culverts, and is equipped with comprehensive safety features such as retaining walls, guard rails, and clear traffic signage to accommodate both heavy and light vehicles safely and efficiently.

Beyond its technical specifications, the road carries immense strategic and economic importance for the Kurdistan Region. It serves as a key transportation artery that dramatically strengthens the connectivity between the capital, Erbil, and the province of Sulaimani, as well as the Raparin autonomous administration.

It provides a much safer and faster alternative to the older route, parts of which had been submerged due to rising waters from the scenic Gomaspan Dam, along which the new highway now runs.

It is this proximity to the dam and the stunning natural landscape that fueled Khoshnaw's optimistic vision for the area's future. He declared that the project would do more than simply improve transportation; it would unlock the region's vast tourism potential.

"From today, the Gomaspan gorge will become an important tourist area for the people of Kurdistan and Iraq in general, and the people of Erbil in particular," he proclaimed. This aligns perfectly with the KRG's stated goals for the project, which include boosting tourism and commercial exchange, attracting new investment, and reinforcing domestic production networks.

Building on the momentum of this major achievement, Khoshnaw used the platform of the inauguration to make his significant new announcement, ensuring that the ceremony was not just a celebration of a completed project but also a launchpad for the next phase of development.

"From here, I would like to announce that in the near future we will open the Kasnazan-Gomaspan road," he stated, signaling that the work of connecting and modernizing the Kurdistan Region is an ongoing and relentless process.

At the conclusion of his remarks, Khoshnaw took a moment to acknowledge the crucial partnership with the government that made the project possible. He directed his gratitude to the highest levels of the KRG's leadership, highlighting the model of public trust and private enterprise that has become a hallmark of the current administration's development strategy.

"I thank Masrour Barzani, the Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Regional Government, very much for the great trust he has placed in us," Khoshnaw said. "I hope we will be worthy of that trust in order to serve the people of Kurdistan more."

This sentiment reflects the core philosophy of Prime Minister Barzani's ninth cabinet, which has made the modernization of strategic infrastructure a central pillar of its long-term vision for the Kurdistan Region.

Over the past four years, the administration has prioritized the construction and rehabilitation of major road networks, water systems, and energy facilities as part of a broader effort to enhance economic integration, foster self-reliance, and deliver tangible benefits to its citizens.

The Gomaspan-Smaquli project, which was implemented under the Prime Minister's direct supervision, is a flagship example of this policy in action.

KRG officials have emphasized that the project will not only improve the daily lives of thousands of travelers between Erbil and Sulaimani but will also serve as a powerful engine for sustainable economic growth.

By revitalizing regional connectivity and ensuring that more remote areas benefit from modernization, the government aims to build a stronger, more resilient Kurdistan capable of withstanding the political and economic challenges of a turbulent region.

The inauguration of the Gomaspan-Smaquli road, brought to fruition through a dynamic partnership between a visionary government and a capable local company, stands as a powerful and tangible symbol of that enduring vision.