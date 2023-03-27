KRG head of Foreign Relations, US Consul General to Erbil discuss Erbil-Baghdad ties

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Safeen Dizayee, Head of the Kurdistan Regional Government’s (KRG) Department of Foreign Relations, on Monday received Irvin Hicks Jr., United States Consul General to Erbil.

Bayan Sami Abdul Rahman, KRG High Representative in the United States, also attended the meeting.

KRG head of Foreign Relations stressed the long-standing and friendly relations between the Kurdistan Region and the United States and the importance of further strengthening bilateral ties.

The latest political developments and the recent US State Department human rights report were also highlighted in the meeting.

Both officials discussed Erbil-Baghdad relations and the latest developments in the Kurdistan Region and Iraq.

Moreover, the US Consul General expressed his happiness at the meeting and pointed to the friendly relations between the Kurdistan Region and the US.

He also reaffirmed the continuity of the US support in the political, economic, security, and trade fields.