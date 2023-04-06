Sweden, Finland promise Kurds are protected

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto and Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billström assured the Kurds living in their country that they will be protected.

Both Sweden and Finland applied for NATO-membership in May 2022 following Russia’s invasion in Ukraine.

To date, only Finland became an official member of NATO, while Sweden’s NATO membership is still pending due to Turkey and Hungary’s opposition.

Responding to a question from Kurdistan 24's correspondent Barzan Hassan in Brussels, Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billström said Sweden opposed deportations.

“If you look at the agreement signed at the Madrid summit, the duties and responsibilities that Sweden must fulfill are very clear. The agreement doesn't mention anyone's deportation. We will fight terrorism, but within the framework of the Swedish system and courts.”

"The Swedish government has made this very clear by the signing the agreement," he added.

Moreover, Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto told Kurdistan 24's correspondent Barzan Hassan that “Turkey has no problem with the Kurds in Finland. The entire Kurdish diaspora in the country will be protected.”

“There are about 10 thousand Kurdish citizens living in Finland. We have communication with them, everything is fine and they will be protected,” he said.

Earlier, Turkey had requested the extradition of certain Kurds from Sweden and Finland, but the authorities of these countries turned down the appeal.

Turkey has demanded the two countries crack down on individuals having ties to the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) and the Gulen movement.

Numerous Kurds, including those from the Kurdistan Region and Kurds from Turkey and Iran, have been residing in both Finland and Sweden for several years.

Some of them expressed worries that Kurds could become victims of a NATO-deal.