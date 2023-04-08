Kurdistan Region presidency condemns Sulaimani airport ‘incident’

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Region presidency condemns the “incident” that took place on Friday in the vicinity of Sulaimani International Airport, calling on the political parties to exercise restraint, according to a statement.

The Presidency said it is “concerned” about the tensions that ensued following the “incident” at the airport.

The airport was “attacked”, according to a Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) statement on Friday, sparking a series of inflammatory statements from political parties.

Calling on the political parties to “exercise restraint,” the presidency called for an investigation to be launched into the causes of the incident and work towards removing the reasons that led to the situation.

The presidency reassured the Kurdish people and residents of Sulaimani that their safety and stability remain the Region’s top priority, according to the statement.