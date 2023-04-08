Politics

Kurdistan Region presidency condemns Sulaimani airport ‘incident’

The airport was “attacked”, according to a Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) statement on Friday, sparking a series of inflammatory statements from political parties.
author_image Kurdistan 24
Kurdistan Region Presidency logo, (Photo: Kurdistan Region Presidency)
Kurdistan Region Presidency logo, (Photo: Kurdistan Region Presidency)
Kurdistan Kurdistan Region Sulaimani International Airport

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Region presidency condemns the “incident” that took place on Friday in the vicinity of Sulaimani International Airport, calling on the political parties to exercise restraint, according to a statement.

The Presidency said it is “concerned” about the tensions that ensued following the “incident” at the airport.

The airport was “attacked”, according to a Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) statement on Friday, sparking a series of inflammatory statements from political parties.

Calling on the political parties to “exercise restraint,” the presidency called for an investigation to be launched into the causes of the incident and work towards removing the reasons that led to the situation.

The presidency reassured the Kurdish people and residents of Sulaimani that their safety and stability remain the Region’s top priority, according to the statement.

Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11677 H 5040
NileSat11354 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive