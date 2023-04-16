Security

SDF detain ‘key ISIS operative’ in Deir ez-Zor Region: Coalition

“The SDF, with assistance from Coalition Forces, had assessed and planned the operation to detain Sayid.”
author_image Wladimir van Wilgenburg
US forces in Syria, Nov. 26, 2020 (Photo: US Defense Dept)
US forces in Syria, Nov. 26, 2020 (Photo: US Defense Dept)
Syria US Deir ez-Zor SDF northeast Syria

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The US-led Special Operations Joint Task Force-Levant (SOJTF LEVANT) in a statement announced that the SDF arrested a key ISIS operative in Deir ez-Zor today.

Reportedly a key ISIS operative, Mahmood al-Sayid, was apprehended during the operation.

“The SDF, with assistance from Coalition Forces, had assessed and planned the operation to detain Sayid, known for his role in coordinating weapons and improvised explosive devices, as well as collecting funds for ISIS operations in the region,” the SOJTF LEVANT said.

"The success of this operation will disrupt ISIS's financial and lethal aid networks in northeast Syria," said U.S. Army Capt. Jonathan Ferrer, Combined Special Operations Joint Task Force - Levant spokesperson.

"The SDF remains an effective and credible partner of choice in maintaining the enduring defeat of ISIS." Coalition Forces remain steadfast in advising, assisting, and enabling its partners to maintain security and stability throughout the region.

In order to prevent any possible resurgence of ISIS, US forces and the SDF have been continuing their operations against ISIS.

Read More: CENTCOM confirms arrest of ISIS facilitator in airdrop operation

On April 8,  an ISIS facilitator, Hudayfah al Yemeni, along with two of his assistants, were also arrested in an air drop operation in eastern Syria.

Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11677 H 5040
NileSat11354 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive