SDF detain ‘key ISIS operative’ in Deir ez-Zor Region: Coalition

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The US-led Special Operations Joint Task Force-Levant (SOJTF LEVANT) in a statement announced that the SDF arrested a key ISIS operative in Deir ez-Zor today.

The #SDF led a successful raid in #Deir_ezZor, #Syria and detained an #ISIS operative. The SDF remain an effective and credible #PartnerForce in maintaining the enduring defeat of ISIS and preserving security and stability in the region. #DefeatISIS #DefeatDaesh pic.twitter.com/wTuC0ooH2k — Combined Special Ops Joint Task Force-Levant (@SOJTF_LEVANT) April 15, 2023

Reportedly a key ISIS operative, Mahmood al-Sayid, was apprehended during the operation.

“The SDF, with assistance from Coalition Forces, had assessed and planned the operation to detain Sayid, known for his role in coordinating weapons and improvised explosive devices, as well as collecting funds for ISIS operations in the region,” the SOJTF LEVANT said.

"The success of this operation will disrupt ISIS's financial and lethal aid networks in northeast Syria," said U.S. Army Capt. Jonathan Ferrer, Combined Special Operations Joint Task Force - Levant spokesperson.

"The SDF remains an effective and credible partner of choice in maintaining the enduring defeat of ISIS." Coalition Forces remain steadfast in advising, assisting, and enabling its partners to maintain security and stability throughout the region.

In order to prevent any possible resurgence of ISIS, US forces and the SDF have been continuing their operations against ISIS.

On April 8, an ISIS facilitator, Hudayfah al Yemeni, along with two of his assistants, were also arrested in an air drop operation in eastern Syria.