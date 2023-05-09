Iraq to build 36 surveillance towers on the Iraqi-Iranian border

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Colonel Karwan Khoshnaw, the spokesperson for the first border zone, told Kurdistan 24 that 36 surveillance towers will be built along the Iraqi-Iranian border.

Khoshnaw said that the aim of building these surveillance towers is to strengthen the borderline between Iraq and Iran and prevent smuggling across the border.

Moreover, he revealed that the decision came after the visit of Lieutenant Muhemmad Abdul Wahhab, commander-in-chief of the Iraqi border, and Lieutenant Hammad Hadi Dizayee, commander of the first border zone, to the Iraqi-Iranian border.

The Iraqi borders, particularly with Turkey and Iran, are regularly bombarded with artillery as well as fighter jets and so-called ‘suicide drones’, striking the alleged positions of opposition groups to Tehran and Ankara.

Iranian spokesperson for the foreign ministry formerly announced that the country “welcomed” Iraq’s efforts to tighten its border security amid ongoing mass protests in Iran.

Strongly condemning the drone and missile strikes targeting the alleged position of the groups in the Kurdistan Region, authorities have asked both Iran and Turkey to respect Iraq's sovereignty and the Kurdish region.