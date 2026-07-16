Iraqi PM Orders Probe into Erbil Drone Attack, Vows Severe Punishment for Perpetrators

Speaking to Kurdistan24, spokesperson Sabah al-Numan said Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi had ordered the formation of a special investigative committee following Wednesday night's attack on Erbil.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — The spokesperson for the Commander-in-Chief of the Iraqi Armed Forces said on Thursday that the drone attacks targeting Erbil had been fully repelled, stressing that those responsible would face the harshest legal penalties for threatening Iraq's security and stability.

Speaking to Kurdistan24, spokesperson Sabah al-Numan said Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi had ordered the formation of a special investigative committee following Wednesday night's attack on Erbil.

According to al-Numan, the committee began its work on Thursday and is expected to submit a detailed report identifying the source of the attack and those responsible.

He said members of the committee will travel to the Kurdistan Region to coordinate with the Region's security authorities and conduct a joint field investigation aimed at determining the origin and motives behind the attack.

Al-Numan emphasized that Iraqi security forces would not tolerate any individual or group involved in the incident, warning that those found responsible would face the strictest legal consequences.

He added that preserving security remains one of the Iraqi government's highest priorities, describing such attacks as unacceptable acts that undermine the country's overall stability.

Regarding the origin of the drones, al-Numan said investigators have not yet determined whether they were launched from inside or outside Iraq, noting that the investigation remains in its early stages. He said all necessary measures would be taken to prevent similar attacks in the future.

The investigation follows Wednesday night's attack in which eight explosive-laden drones targeted Erbil province. According to the Kurdistan Region's Directorate General of Counter Terrorism (CTD), International Coalition air defense systems intercepted and destroyed all eight drones. No casualties were reported, although several vehicles sustained limited damage.