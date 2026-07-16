Kuwait, Bahrain Say Air Defenses Repel New Iranian Attacks

The Kuwaiti military said it responded to a fresh barrage of drones, describing the attack as "Iranian aggression." Explosions were heard near Kuwait City, as air defense systems engaged incoming targets.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Kuwait and Bahrain said Thursday that their air defense systems successfully intercepted a new wave of Iranian drones and missiles, as the conflict between Tehran and Washington continued to escalate across the Gulf.

The Kuwaiti military said it responded to a fresh barrage of drones, describing the attack as "Iranian aggression." Explosions were heard near Kuwait City, as air defense systems engaged incoming targets.

Earlier, both Kuwait and Bahrain announced that they had thwarted a previous wave of Iranian attacks. Warning sirens sounded across Bahrain's capital, Manama, while the kingdom's air defenses intercepted incoming threats.

Iran later said the strikes targeted radar systems, an air defense system, and fuel storage facilities at Kuwait's Ali al-Salem Air Base, as well as U.S. military installations at Sheikh Isa Air Base in Bahrain.

Kuwait and Bahrain have come under repeated Iranian attacks since hostilities between the United States and Iran resumed on July 7, despite a June agreement establishing a 60-day truce aimed at securing a permanent ceasefire and reopening the Strait of Hormuz.

While Tehran says its operations are directed at U.S. military assets in the Gulf, both Kuwait and Bahrain have accused Iran of targeting civilian sites in addition to military facilities.

The latest attacks underscore the growing instability in the Gulf, with tensions reaching their highest level since the April 8 ceasefire as fighting intensifies around the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz.