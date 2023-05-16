Iraq’s communication ministry refuses to enforce internet blackout for final exams

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Iraqi Ministry of Communications on Monday announced it had refused a request from the Ministry of Education to impose an internet blackout during the upcoming final baccalaureate examinations as part of efforts to prevent cheating.

The Iraqi Ministry of Communications annually imposes internet blackouts in the country during the high school examinations for more than a decade, to help curb cheating.

This is the first year that the ministry decided to cease these measures.

The Ministry of Education’s request was declined this year, Minister of Communications Hayam Al-Yasiri confirmed to the state media, Iraqi News Agency.

The Kurdistan Region also imposes similar measures annually. The Ministries of Education and Transportation and Communications did not immediately respond to Kurdistan 24's requests for comment.

Final exams are set to start on June 9 across the country, including in the provinces of the Kurdistan Regional Government. Tens of thousands of students are expected to take part in the exams.

The scores of the final senior exams determine a student's eligibility for university and college studies, widely described by parents and educators as “decisive.”

In June 2022, the Iraqi Ministry of Education postponed math exams after the questions were leaked. Later, a number of employees of the ministry were arrested for participating in the scandal.

Previously, an NBC report uncovered a scheme where Facebook groups were created to share exam questions for as little as $9.