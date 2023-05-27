Politics

Changes to Iraqi federal budget draft violates Erbil-Baghdad agreement: PM Barzani

“The agreement is the bedrock for cooperation between Erbil and Baghdad and the word of parties to it must be honored.”
author_image Wladimir van Wilgenburg
Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani at the Council of Ministers meeting, May 24, 2023. (Photo: KRG)
Kurdistan KRG Masrour Barzani Kurdistan Region

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – PM Masrour Barzani on Friday underlined that changes to the Iraqi draft federal budget violate the agreement between Erbil and Baghdad.

“A group in the Iraqi parliament’s finance committee introduced changes to the draft federal budget, violating the agreement with Mohammed Shia Al- Sudani’s government,” he tweeted.

“The agreement is the bedrock for cooperation between Erbil and Baghdad and the word of parties to it must be honored.”

The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) in a statement on Friday also said that these “amendments violate the constitution and undermine the agreement between the KRG and the Iraqi Federal Government.”

In February, Erbil and Baghdad reached an agreement on Iraq’s 2023 budget.

Moreover, in April, Baghdad and Erbil signed a temporary deal to resume oil exports from the Kurdistan Region.

