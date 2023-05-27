Politics

Iraqi General Directorate of Traffic reports 7 million vehicles in the country

Cars queue in traffic on a road leading to the entrance of Baghdad's Green Zone, Jan. 8, 2023. (Photo: Sabah Arar/AFP)
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – According to the latest figures released by the Iraqi General Directorate of Traffic, there are seven million vehicles in Iraq.

Ziad Qaisi, Director of Information and Traffic Relations, reported that 4 out of the total 7 million vehicles are in Baghdad alone. The Iraqi figures exclude the numbers from the Kurdistan Region.

Qaisi added that the Council of Ministers' regulations regarding motorcycles and auto rickshaws will be implemented soon.

The decree by the Council of Ministers was partly based on the proposals of the General Traffic Directorate with respect to motorcycle parking and restrictions on the import of cars.

The large number of cars in Iraq causes increased air pollution and climate breakdown. Iraq is ranked fifth in the world as most impacted by climate change.

In fact, Iraq is now experiencing soaring temperatures, insufficient and diminishing rainfall, intermittent sand and dust storms, and severe flooding.

