Kurdish actors to perform play in Germany about migrant crisis

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Gaziza Friends Theater Troupe will perform the play ‘Rayhana’ in Germany on June 17.

The play, starring Firmesk Mustafa, Biryar Hama Rashid and Begard Ahmad, is about the dangers and consequences of migration.

It tells the story of families who become victims of smuggling and it expresses the problematic acceptance by Kurdish society of this perilous and risky form of migration.

The play is directed by Karwan Ali Majol and the video is edited by Nigar Hasib Karadaghi.

The performance of this play comes after the opening of the German branch of the Gaziza Friends Theater Troupe, which is developing its theatrical productions and activities in Germany, as well as conducting seminars and workshops on various artistic activities.

In May, the opera Mem and Zin was performed in the Kurdish language at the Mayfest Festival in Germany.

