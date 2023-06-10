Culture

Kurdish actors to perform play in Germany about migrant crisis

The play, starring Firmesk Mustafa, Biryar Hama Rashid and Begard Ahmad, is about the dangers and consequences of migration.
author_image Kurdistan 24
The logo of Gaziza Friends Theater Troupe. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)
The logo of Gaziza Friends Theater Troupe. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)
Europe Gaziza Friends Theater Troupe Theater Migration Karwan Ali Majol

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Gaziza Friends Theater Troupe will perform the play ‘Rayhana’ in Germany on June 17.

The play, starring Firmesk Mustafa, Biryar Hama Rashid and Begard Ahmad, is about the dangers and consequences of migration.

It tells the story of families who become victims of smuggling and it expresses the problematic acceptance by Kurdish society of this perilous and risky form of migration.

The play is directed by Karwan Ali Majol and the video is edited by Nigar Hasib Karadaghi.

The performance of this play comes after the opening of the German branch of the Gaziza Friends Theater Troupe, which is developing its theatrical productions and activities in Germany, as well as conducting seminars and workshops on various artistic activities. 

In May, the opera Mem and Zin was performed in the Kurdish language at the Mayfest Festival in Germany. 

Read More: Mem and Zin opera was performed in Germany

Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11677 H 5040
NileSat11354 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive