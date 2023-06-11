PM Barzani ensures no compromises on Kurdistan Region’s constitutional rights

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Saturday tweeted about the passage of various Articles in the Iraqi parliament’s recent budget bill meeting, with specific emphasis towards Article 14.

“The courageous attitude of the patriots on the one hand and the dishonesty of the traitors on the other will be recorded in history,” PM Barzani said in the tweet.

“We assure everyone that the Kurdistan Region will become stronger and we will not compromise on our constitutional rights,” he added.

هەڵوێستی جوامێرانەی نیشتمانپەروەران لە لایەک و ناپاکیی نیشتمانفرۆشان لە لایەکی تر، لە مێژوودا تۆمار دەکرێت.



هەموو لایەک دڵنیابن هەرێمی کوردستان بەهێزتر دەبێت و سازش لە مافە دەستوورییەکان ناکەین. — Masrour Barzani (@masrourbarzani) June 11, 2023

The PM's tweet came after the Iraqi parliament's vote on the federal budget bill for 2023, 2024 and 2025.

On April 4, Kurdistan Region signed an agreement with the Iraqi government in the presence of KRG and Iraqi ministers. The Kurdistan Region's financial entitlements, as provided for in the agreement, were not implemented and modified.

Although a political agreement was signed between the coalition parties to form the current Iraqi government headed by Mohammed Shia' Al Sudani, it was included in the government agenda and approved by the Iraqi parliament, once again emphasizing respect for the Kurdistan Region's legal and constitutional rights.