US Envoy Mark Savaya Condemns Khor Mor Attack, Urges Action Against Illegal Armed Groups

20 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — The United States on Thursday strongly condemned the recent drone attack on the Khor Mor gas field, calling on the Iraqi government to identify and prosecute those responsible, according to a statement from Mark Savaya, the US Envoy to Iraq.

Savaya said the assault was carried out by “armed groups operating illegally and driven by hostile foreign agendas,” stressing that such groups have no place in “a fully sovereign Iraq.”

“The Government of Iraq must identify those responsible for this assault and bring them to justice,” he stated, adding that the US will “fully support these efforts” and ensure that “every illegal armed group and supporter will be tracked, confronted, and held accountable.”

Reaffirming Washington’s commitment to Iraq’s stability and security, Savaya emphasized that the United States backs “a strong Kurdistan within a united and stable Iraq.” He urged both Baghdad and Erbil to strengthen coordination to protect key economic and energy sites, including major gas infrastructure such as Khor Mor.

“The United States reaffirms its steadfast commitment to assist the Government of Iraq in enhancing its defense capabilities and building its national forces,” he said. “Together, we will continue to protect Iraq’s resources, defend its sovereignty, and ensure the security and well-being of all its citizens.”

The attack on the Khor Mor gas field — a critical energy hub supplying power to much of the Kurdistan Region and Iraq — has drawn widespread condemnation from local and international actors, who warn that such incidents threaten the country’s economic stability and energy security.

Earlier, Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani received a phone call from Joshua Harris, Chargé d’Affaires of the U.S. Embassy in Iraq, who strongly condemned the attack on the Khor Mor gas field and reaffirmed Washington’s support for the Kurdistan Region.

