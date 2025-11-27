KRG Ministries Hold Emergency Meeting After Khor Mor Shutdown Cuts Electricity Supply

KRG ministries held an emergency meeting after the Khor Mor missile attack halted gas production, causing 1,200 MW loss in Iraq's grid and severe electricity shortages across Kurdistan.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - The Kurdistan Region’s Ministry of Natural Resources and Ministry of Electricity convened an urgent joint meeting on Thursday to address the severe electricity shortages that followed the shutdown of gas production at the Khor Mor field, after a missile strike late Wednesday halted operations at one of Iraq’s most critical energy installations.

A source from the Ministry of Natural Resources told Kurdistan24 correspondent, that the two ministries met on Thursday, to take “rapid and urgent steps” aimed at resolving the electricity shortfall and accelerating efforts to restart gas output and redirect it to power-generation stations across the Region.

As the KRG began assessing the impact of the shutdown, the Iraqi Federal Ministry of Electricity announced that the national grid had lost 1,200 megawatts of power production due to the halt of Khor Mor’s gas supply.

According to the official Iraqi News Agency, ministry spokesperson Ahmed Mousa stated that “the electrical system has lost 1,200 megawatts because of the suspension of energy-purchase contracts from investment power stations in the Kurdistan Region,” adding that the disruption stemmed directly from the stoppage of gas at Khor Mor.

The shutdown came after Dana Gas confirmed that the attack was carried out with a missile, striking one of the condensate holding units at the Khor Mor installation. In a statement issued Thursday, the company said the missile hit caused a fire that has since been extinguished. No employees were injured, but production was halted to conduct a full damage assessment and ensure operational safety. The company noted that coordination with local authorities is ongoing to restore operations and resume market supply as soon as possible.

Political reactions continued to intensify on Thursday. Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani condemned the attack during a phone call with Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, describing the strike as a “disgraceful” assault targeting all Iraqis. Sudani affirmed that a joint investigative committee would be formed immediately to identify, arrest, and bring the perpetrators to justice.

Senior Kurdish leaders, civil defense authorities, and political blocs also issued strong denunciations throughout the day amid escalating concern over the growing frequency of attacks on strategic energy infrastructure.

The Khor Mor field remains one of Iraq’s most vital lifelines for electricity production, supplying gas to multiple power stations across the Kurdistan Region and contributing significantly to the federal grid. The halt in gas production has left both the KRG and Baghdad scrambling to stabilize the electricity sector, as ministries and emergency teams work simultaneously to restore operations at the damaged facility.