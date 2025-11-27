UK, France Join Condemnation of Khor Mor Attack, Calling it a Threat to Iraq's Stability

France and the United Kingdom strongly condemned the missile attack on Khor Mor gas field, warning it undermines Iraq's stability and urging accountability for perpetrators while reaffirming support for Iraq's security.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - France and the United Kingdom on Thursday issued strong condemnations of the attack on the Khor Mor gas field in the Kurdistan Region, warning that assaults on vital energy infrastructure undermine Iraq’s stability and endanger the safety of its people. The statements came amid a cascade of denunciations from Kurdish and Iraqi leaders following the overnight missile strike that halted gas production and crippled electricity output across the Region.

French Ambassador to Iraq Patrick Durel, in a post on X, condemned the attack unequivocally, stressing the indispensable role of energy facilities for all communities.

“I strongly condemn the attack tonight on the Khor Mor gas facilities. Energy infrastructure benefits the entire population. France reaffirms its commitment to the security of Iraq as a whole, and of Kurdistan within it,” Durel wrote.

The British Embassy in Baghdad and the British Consulate-General in Erbil also released a joint statement declaring their firm opposition to the strike.

“We strongly condemn the attack on the Khor Mor gas field last night. Attacks on critical infrastructure threaten Iraq’s stability and the safety of its people. The UK stands with Iraqi partners and supports efforts to protect vital facilities. We urge accountability for those responsible,” the statement read.

The Western condemnations followed sharp reactions from Kurdistan Region officials, who warned that the attack represents a direct strike on Iraq’s economic backbone.

Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani strongly condemned the overnight drone attack, calling it a “cowardly attack” and urging the federal government in Baghdad to bring the perpetrators to justice. He warned that those responsible — “the usual terrorists or whoever may be behind tonight’s attacks” — must not be allowed to repeat such crimes or evade accountability as in previous incidents. Barzani stressed that Iraq’s international partners, including the United States, must urgently provide defensive systems capable of protecting civilian infrastructure across the Kurdistan Region.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani also condemned the strike during a phone call with Prime Minister Barzani on Thursday, describing it as a “disgraceful” assault “directed at all Iraqis.” According to the Kurdistan Regional Government, Sudani affirmed that a joint investigative committee would be formed “as soon as possible” to identify and arrest those responsible and ensure they face justice.

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani issued a similar statement, calling the overnight missile strike a grave attack on the economic foundations of both Iraq and the Kurdistan Region. He described the assault as “an affront to the economic infrastructure and public services of Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, posing a direct threat to the country’s security and stability.” President Barzani stressed that it is now the responsibility of the federal government and Iraq’s security agencies to take urgent and effective measures to investigate the incident, punish the perpetrators, and prevent future attacks.

The Khor Mor gas field — a critical source of energy for power generation in both the Kurdistan Region and Iraq — has once again become the center of national concern, as condemnation spreads and calls intensify for decisive action to safeguard vital infrastructure from continued attacks.