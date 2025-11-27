PM Barzani Welcomes New Czech Consul General, Discusses Strengthening Ties

Prime Minister Barzani congratulated Gjuric on formally assuming his duties and expressed the KRG’s full support for the success of his mission in the region.

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Thursday received Lukas Gjuric, the newly appointed Consul General of the Czech Republic to the Kurdistan Region, the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) said in a statement.

Prime Minister Barzani congratulated Gjuric on formally assuming his duties and expressed the KRG’s full support for the success of his mission in the region.

According to the statement, the meeting also addressed the recent terrorist attack targeting the Kurdistan Region’s energy infrastructure, which has affected economic stability and fuel supplies. Barzani stressed the importance of international cooperation in confronting such threats and safeguarding key facilities.

The incoming Czech diplomat reaffirmed his country’s commitment to further strengthening relations with the Kurdistan Region across multiple sectors, including education, healthcare, and water management. He also praised the KRG’s ongoing reform agenda, describing the government’s efforts as both effective and promising for future partnership.

Relations between the Kurdistan Region and the Czech Republic have steadily expanded over the past decade. Prague has previously provided military training and equipment to the Peshmerga forces in the fight against ISIS.

The Czech Republic has also supported development initiatives, particularly in education and healthcare, through bilateral and EU-backed programs. Gjuric’s arrival marks a continuation of this cooperation, with both sides voicing readiness to enhance political, economic, and cultural ties.