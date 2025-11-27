Barzani Headquarters Condemns Missile Attack on Khor Mor Gas Field, Urges Firm Action

The headquarters said the strike “targets the economic infrastructure and interests of the Kurdistan Region, Iraq, and all its citizens,” stressing that continued attacks on vital energy facilities threaten public services and undermine national security.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Barzani Headquarters on Thursday strongly condemned the missile attack that targeted the Khor Mor gas field in Sulaimani province the previous night, calling it a direct assault on the economic stability of both the Kurdistan Region and Iraq.

In a statement, the headquarters said the strike “targets the economic infrastructure and interests of the Kurdistan Region, Iraq, and all its citizens,” stressing that continued attacks on vital energy facilities threaten public services and undermine national security.

The statement criticized the lack of accountability for previous incidents, noting that “despite the numerous condemnations of such unjust attacks in the past, no action has been taken against the perpetrators.”

Barzani Headquarters urged authorities to move beyond statements of denunciation and adopt “serious and practical measures” to prevent future violations and bring those responsible to justice.

The Khor Mor gas field—operated by UAE-based Dana Gas—is a key source of electricity generation for the Kurdistan Region and contributes significantly to the national energy supply. The latest strike is part of a series of recent drone and missile attacks that have disrupted production and triggered widespread outages.