PDK-S Politburo: President Barzani Reaffirmed the Principle of Kurdish Unity

PDK-S Politburo official revealed President Masoud Barzani insisted any Syrian government dialogue must proceed through a unified Kurdish delegation, emphasizing continued Kurdistan Region support for Syrian Kurdish unity.

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Bashar Amin, Politburo member of the Kurdistan Democratic Party – Syria (PDK-S), unveiled the key details of his party’s meeting with President Masoud Barzani, emphasizing that the Kurdish leader reaffirmed his commitment to strengthening Kurdish unity and insisted that any future dialogue with the Syrian government must proceed through a unified Kurdish delegation.

Speaking to Kurdistan24 English on Thursday, Amin addressed several core issues relating to the political landscape in Northern Syria (Western Kurdistan), relations with the Kurdistan Region, the trajectory of Kurdish–Kurdish dialogue, and prospects for talks with the Syrian transitional government.

At the outset, Amin underscored President Barzani’s central role in bringing Kurdish political actors in Western Kurdistan closer together. He affirmed that the PDK-S delegation’s meeting with the President was marked by clarity and serious political engagement, adding that President Barzani “stressed that any negotiation with the Syrian government must proceed through the Unified Delegation.”

Responding to questions about the PDK-S relationship with the Kurdistan Region, Amin said:

“Our party’s relationship with the Kurdistan Region is historical, advanced, and continuously developing. The Region’s support for our party, for the Kurdish National Council in Syria, and for the people of Kurdistan-Syria across various fields has been consistent and uninterrupted, especially in times of hardship and crisis.”

He described Wednesday’s meeting with President Barzani as exceptionally productive:

“It was a distinguished meeting from all political aspects, whether related to the party, the Council, or the unity of the Kurdish ranks in Kurdistan-Syria, with an emphasis on follow-up through transparent and constructive dialogue.”

Asked about mechanisms for achieving “unity and cohesion” among Kurdish parties in Syria, Amin noted:

“Our party has been built on unity-based principles since the unification conference of April 2014. It played an active role in establishing the Kurdish National Council as a broad framework that includes parties, youth and women’s organizations, and independents.”

He explained that through the April 26, 2025 conference, the Council — “in coordination with PYD and its affiliated parties” — succeeded in formulating a joint Kurdish political vision for both the Syrian national question and the Kurdish national cause.

He stressed that the party is fully committed to defending and preserving the outcomes of that conference.

Regarding the role of the Democratic Autonomous Administration and the SDF-affiliated structures, Amin stated:

“With respect to what the other side is doing in the name of SDF or the Autonomous Administration, we strongly call for the participation of the Unified Delegation in all matters related to Kurdish affairs.”

Turning to prospects for dialogue with the Syrian transitional government, Amin emphasized:

“We confirm that any dialogue, should it take place, must be through the Unified Delegation, and that this delegation will defend the joint political document.”

Asked about the Syrian government’s readiness for meaningful negotiations, Amin described the current position as mixed:

“The stance of the interim government toward the Kurdish question is so far positive, according to al-Shar’aa’s statements, promising to enshrine Kurdish rights in the forthcoming constitution. However, the authorities have not yet provided space for dialogue with the Unified Delegation regarding the Kurdish issue.”

He added that President Barzani has played a decisive role in advancing Kurdish unity efforts:

“There is no doubt that President Barzani has had the most prominent role in bringing the Council and PYD closer, culminating in the consensus achieved at the April conference. He also sponsored several agreements, such as Hewler 1, Hewler 2, and the 2014 Duhok Agreement, which became the basis for the new understandings.”

Amin noted that the President’s role in facilitating Kurdish engagement with the Syrian transitional government “depends on future political developments,” but stressed that “he spares no effort in this field within the possible limits.”

Asked to share moments not included in the official statement, Amin concluded:

“I believe that our party leadership’s meeting with His Excellency was very useful and fruitful. His Excellency emphasized the Council’s commitment, the party’s commitment, and the importance of maintaining relations with the other side of the agreement.”

On Wednesday, President Masoud Barzani received the Secretary and members of the Political Bureau of the Kurdistan Democratic Party – Syria (KDP-S) in Pirmam, where the two sides discussed the most recent political developments in Syria and the evolving dynamics within the Kurdish political landscape.

According to the statement issued by President Barzani’s headquarters, the meeting featured an in-depth exchange of views regarding the situation in Syria. Both sides underscored the necessity of preserving unity, cohesion, and a shared political vision among Kurdish forces in Western Kurdistan (Northern Syria).

The Secretary of the Kurdistan Democratic Party – Syria, who also serves as President of the Kurdish National Council in Syria (KNCS), attended the meeting along with several senior members of the Political Bureau. Their participation reflected the party’s long-standing commitment to Kurdish unity and the joint political framework established through the KNCS.