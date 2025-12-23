Kurdistan PM Masrour Barzani, Siyada Alliance Leader Discuss Formation of New Iraqi Government

Prime Minister Barzani and Khanjar emphasized that the formation of the new government must be grounded in the principles of partnership, balance, and consensus.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Tuesday received Sarmad Khamis Khanjar, head of the Siyada (Sovereignty) Alliance, in Erbil, to discuss Iraq’s political landscape and ongoing efforts to form a new federal government.

During the meeting, both sides reviewed the general situation in Iraq, with a particular focus on consultations and negotiations among political parties aimed at establishing the next Iraqi cabinet.

The discussions reflected the broader political momentum in Baghdad as rival blocs seek agreement on key posts and policy priorities amid persistent governance challenges.

They underlined that the incoming cabinet should serve all Iraqi citizens and represent all components of society without discrimination, in line with constitutional frameworks and national unity.

The meeting comes as political forces across Iraq continue negotiations to overcome divisions and ensure a stable and inclusive government capable of addressing economic pressures, public service demands, and security concerns facing the country.