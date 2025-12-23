Kurdistan PM Masrour Barzani Receives UN Envoy as He Concludes Mission in Iraq

Prime Minister Barzani Praises UN Role in Supporting Political Process, Peace, and Stability.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Tuesday received Mohammed Al-Hassan, the Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General for Iraq, on the occasion of the conclusion of his official mission in the country.

During the meeting, Prime Minister Barzani expressed his appreciation for the UN Special Envoy’s positive role in supporting the political process in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region.

He commended Al-Hassan’s efforts to promote peace and stability in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region.

Al-Hassan, in turn, praised the strong cooperation and effective coordination between the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) and United Nations agencies.

The meeting also included discussions on the latest developments and changes in the overall situation in Iraq and the wider region, reflecting shared concerns over political dynamics, regional stability, and the need for continued international cooperation.

The farewell visit underscored the enduring relationship between the KRG and the United Nations, as well as their joint commitment to supporting stability, inclusive governance, and peaceful progress in Iraq.