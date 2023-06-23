Kurdistan volunteer platform launched during Erbil citadel event

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A Kurdistan Region volunteer platform, Volunteer.KRD, was launched during an event held at the Erbil Citadel, marking it as the largest and most active volunteer organization in the Region.

“Our vision at Volunteer.KRD is to create a society in Kurdistan where the spirit of volunteering is deeply ingrained, where individuals from all walks of life come together to make a positive impact, and where collective efforts lead to transformative change,” the organization's website states.

“We envision a Kurdistan where volunteerism is embraced as a driving force for social progress, empowerment, and the betterment of communities. Through our platform, we strive to inspire, mobilize, and empower individuals to contribute their time, skills, and passion to build a brighter and more inclusive future for all.”

The volunteer platform works in the fields of education, environment, health, social services, art, culture, philanthropy, human rights and community development and emphasizes on the commitment to providing a healthy and safe environment for volunteers.

“Through our user-friendly website, we aim to inspire individuals to make a positive difference, promote volunteerism as a catalyst for change, and create a brighter future for all in Kurdistan,” the website says.