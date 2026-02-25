Kurdistan Region President Welcomes Turkish Parliamentary Report as Step Toward Peace

The Kurdistan Region President said he regards the report as an important development on the path to resolution, emphasizing that advancing the language of politics, dialogue, and peaceful solutions is essential for building lasting stability.

3 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani on Wednesday welcomed the report issued by the National Solidarity, Brotherhood and Democracy Committee in the Turkish Parliament, describing it as a meaningful step forward toward peace and stability in the region.

In an official statement released by the Kurdistan Region Presidency, the Kurdistan Region President said he regards the report as an important development on the path to resolution, emphasizing that advancing the language of politics, dialogue, and peaceful solutions is essential for building lasting stability.

“Advancing the language of politics, dialogue, and a commitment to peaceful solutions are foundational principles for building the lasting stability that our entire region deserves,” the statement read.

The Kurdistan Region, he added, has consistently expressed readiness to support and cooperate with efforts aimed at resolving outstanding issues through peaceful means and opening a new chapter of brotherhood and coexistence. Barzani expressed hope that further parliamentary steps would follow to deepen mutual trust and bring the peace many people are waiting for closer to reality.

Barzani’s remarks come amid renewed debate in Türkiye over the credibility and direction of the peace process.

Earlier on Wednesday, Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced the beginning of what he described as a new political phase in the country and reaffirmed his commitment to continuing the peace process. In a speech, Erdogan said the report of the Peace Commission in the Turkish Parliament would serve as the main roadmap for the next stage and called on all political parties to support the initiative responsibly.

However, the process has faced criticism from opposition figures. Aysegul Dogan, spokesperson for the Peoples' Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party), said public confidence remains weak as long as Selahattin Demirtas remains in prison and the trustee (kayyum) system continues.

Dogan acknowledged that the preparation of the commission report marked a historic moment, bringing together political and social actors, but argued that the Kurdish issue was not clearly named in the document and continues to be treated primarily as a security matter.

She called for an equal and inclusive approach, urging clarity on legal reforms and stating that individuals who lay down their arms should be able to participate freely in democratic politics.

The contrasting statements highlight ongoing discussions within Türkiye over the scope, credibility, and practical steps of the renewed peace initiative, as regional leaders, including the Kurdistan Region Presidency, voice support for dialogue-based solutions.